WATCH: Police praised for their action in tackling Portsmouth knifeman

OFFICERS who tackled a knifeman barricaded inside a Portsmouth terraced house have been praised for their courage.

About a dozen police officers were called to the emergency in Widley Road, earlier today.

Some, armed with riot shields, body armour and helmets, stormed the property and tackled the knifeman after he started through burning clothing and a bottle at them.

How the siege unfolded

Inspector Kelvin Shipp has since praised the professionalism of his officers, who were able to arrest the male without causing any injuries.

Speaking to The News moments after the siege, Insp Shipp said: ‘We got everybody out safe and well.

‘The overriding concern was about everybody’s safety. But we reached a tipping point and were forced to gain dynamic entry into the building.’

A man in his mid twenties has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Firefighters had also been called to the scene to deal with fire damage to the house.