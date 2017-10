You could say it was a bit of a drag - but PC Mark Walsh was more than happy to dress as a woman to get across a message.

The Hampshire Constabulary officer, well known for his light-hearted Twitter videos, donned a red wig to pose as a female motorist wrongly accusing a policeman (also played by Mark) of gaining commission by handing her a penalty notice.

PC Walsh tweets on his @HantsPCMark account and has produced a series of social media posts tackling different issues and misconsceptions.