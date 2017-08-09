WATCH: Portsmouth holidaymaker films would-be asylum seeker leaping onto lorry near Calais

A family's journey home to Portsmouth turned to fear as would-be asylum seekers tried to force their way into cars on a French highway.

Marcin Jedrysiak was driving his wife and daughter home from a break in their native Poland when they saw men trying to get into lorries on the main road to Calais.

A screenshot from the video

His car dashcam captured the moment one man risked his life by leaping onto the back of a moving articulated truck.

Marcin, 34, said: 'It was so frightening.

'There had been an accident about a mile up ahead and tricc was slowing down when the men appeared.

'They were trying to open the back doors of lorries and also approaching cars and checking the windows to see if they could get in.'

He said his wife Marta and three-year-old daughter Pola were left terrified.

'They were laying down on the back seat of the car trying not to be noticed' he said. 'I locked my doors and kept driving and was determined to avoid eye contact with any of the men who were in the road.

'They seemed desperate. One had managed to get the back of a lorry open and seemed to be waiting for friends but in the end just gave up. I am sure that the lorry driver had no idea what was happening.'

Marcin, who lives in Baffins, filmed the incident about 20 miles from Calais, near the end of the family's 12-hour drive from Poland.

He said: 'I hope the video serves as a good warning to other people travelling in France.'

Problems with people entering Britain illegally from France have continued despite the destruction of the infamous Jungle Camp near Calais.

Fences have been erected to try to make sure the entrance to the Channel Tunnel cannot be accessed by trespassers.