WATCH: Portsmouth mum makes road crash site tribute to son

A HEARTBROKEN mother has paid tribute to her ‘one-of-a-kind’ teenage son as she visited the site where he suffered fatal injuries in a car crash 12 months ago.

Luke Fletcher was just 19 when the Nissan Almera he was in crashed late at night on the B2177 Southwick Road, north of Portsmouth, last January 23.

Sarah Hiscutt from Paulsgrove on the B2177 near Southwick where she has made a memorial to her son Luke who died a year ago. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170056-1)

The former Fareham College student died minutes after midnight on January 24, leaving behind two loving siblings, Adam and Robyn, and his mother Sarah Hiscutt.

Today Sarah has told of the heartache they feel and how she was able to overcome the pain of visiting the crash site, at the junction of Pitymoor Lane, to place flowers there each week.

Sarah, 45, of Beverston Road, Paulsgrove, said: ‘It was hard, the hardest time was the first time.

‘But I tend to go to the crash site two to three times a week and every Sunday I go up and lay fresh flowers for him.

Luke Fletcher, 19, of Paulsgrove, who died in the crash Picture: Rachael Pickard/Hazel Photography

‘Losing a child is something that stays with you every single day. I miss him like crazy. I felt lost. It hasn’t changed.’

Friends of Luke regularly send her messages and they, together with his brother Adam, 24, and sister Robyn 22, have marked his birthday, on October 20, and the six-month anniversary of his death.

Sarah is now hoping to arrange for a memorial bench installed at the crash site.

‘Having somewhere to go and sit is important because I go up so often,’ she said. ‘Last year I was even cutting all the brambles.’

Sarah has also been comforted that since his death, Luke’s single Heart of Stone, has been released.

In a written tribute Sarah said: ‘You were an amazing brother to Adam, and Robyn, a loyal friend to all who needed you, and the best son any mother could ask for.’

MUM’S TRIBUTE IN FULL

SARAH Hiscutt gave this tribute to her son:

‘One of a kind – you were such a strong, yet loving person who was always there for everyone. You had a talent to make problems seem insignificant and more easily dealt with.

‘You were growing into a fine young man, who wanted so much from life. You had a talent for acting, singing and dancing. You were an amazing brother to Adam, and Robyn, a loyal friend to all who needed you, and the best son any mother could ask for.

‘There are no words for how much you are missed now and every day you were my rock. It was an absolute pleasure and honour to watch you grow into the young man you became; I am so immensely proud to have called you my son.’