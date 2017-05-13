WATCH: Reckless Fareham rider captures footage of dangerous motorcycle race leading to devastating crash

A ‘RECKLESS’ biker who was part of a gang showing off doing wheelies and speeding up to 175mph has narrowly avoided jail.

Daniel Lincoln, 21, of Caerperis View, Fareham, was part of a group of nine on seven motorcycles racing from Southampton to Weymouth on May 7 last year.

Camera footage from Daniel Lincoln, 21, of Fareham as he pulls up to the crash site. PHOTO: Dorset Police/BNPS

Using a GoPro-style camera on his chest, Lincoln recorded the race – which end in tragedy when fellow rider Adam Wilde, 29, crashed, leaving a 16-year-old girl and another man with life-changing injuries.

Bournemouth Crown Court saw footage from Lincoln showing him reaching speeds of 95mph, with fellow riders Wilde and Nima Biniaz, 19, performing wheelies with oncoming traffic nearby and overtaking on a solid white line.

Harrowing footage shows the aftermath of the crash caused by Wilde who slammed into the rear of another rider while attempting to overtake.

But the court heard how Lincoln attempted to delete all the footage of the crash.

Daniel Lincoln, 21, of Fareham, leaving Bournemouth Crown Court. PHOTO: TomWren/BNPS

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and trying to pervert the course of justice.

He was handed a 12 month sentence suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, a six month curfew and an 18-month driving ban for dangerous driving and trying to pervert the course of justice.

Wilde, of Southampton, pleaded guilty to two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three and a half years in jail and a five-year driving ban.

Biniaz, of Southampton, received an eight month sentence suspended for 15 months, 150 hours of unpaid work, a four month curfew and a two-year driving ban for dangerous driving and driving other than in accordance with a provisional licence.

The aftermath of the crash which left two people with life-changing injuries. PHOTO: Dorset Police/BNPS

Speaking after the sentencing, Sgt Joe Pardey of Dorset Police said: ‘The actions by those involved in this case were nothing short of mindless and irresponsible. Those individuals also showed a total disregard for the safety of themselves and the other people using the road at that time.

‘Their behaviour prior to the collision demonstrated that they believed they were in some way clever and impressive, but the subsequent destruction they caused has changed lives forever.

‘It is without doubt one of the worst examples of dangerous riding that I have seen.’