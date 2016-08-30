Watch: Residents’ shock after body is found in Southsea street

Resident have told of their shock after a man’s body was found in a Southsea street.

One said that a neighbour had found the man dead on her doorstep in Outram Road.

Forensics officers in Outram Road, Southsea, where a man's body was discovered and another held on suspicion of murder

As police began a forensic investigation today after arresting a man on suspicion of murder, Outram Road resident Rosemary Ives, 81, said: ‘​When I opened my door this morning I saw she (the woman who found the body) was crying and I wondered why. She was devastated.’

Neighbour Claude Cowderc added: ‘Someone said they saw someone handcuffed being led away. When we heard that we thought something serious had happened.’

Denise Kelsey, 59, of Outram Road, left early and spoke to a woman who saw a man’s body on the doorstep.

Denise said: ‘she said “there was a body on my doorstep”

‘She was sat on the wall. She started shaking so I made her a drink.’

Denise added: ‘I just saw police interviewing this guy, he was dark and young.

‘He was staggering around.

‘They took him off in cuffs.’

James Cheesman, who lives in the road, said residents were worried about what had happened.

And another resident, a woman aged 76 said: ‘Nothing shocks me in Southsea.

‘There’s a lot of people in bedsits around here who have difficult lives.

‘I know there was a party in the last town house in that block.

‘It was still going until around 1am or 2am.’