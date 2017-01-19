WATCH: Riot police storm Portsmouth house

Riot police today stormed a house after taping off a road in Portsmouth due to concerns for a man’s welfare.

Three police vans are in Widley Road, Stamshaw, with officers dressed in full riot gear taping off the road to residents.

Police tape and van at Jervis Road in Stamshaw (picture via Thomas Wheeldon) PPP-170119-124745001

What appeared to be a burning piece of clothing was hurled from a first-floor window and shortly afterwards a bottle crashed down onto the road in front of officers.

As a police officer shouted to a man in the property ‘Put the knife down!’ several policemen in riot gear smashed through the front door and went into the building.

A man was later led from the building and placed into a police van.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: ‘Police were called at 11.19am to reports of a concern for welfare of a man at an address in Widley Road, Portsmouth.

‘Officers are currently at the scene and a cordon is in place to allow officers to deal with the incident safely.’

Watch Facebook Live from the scene here