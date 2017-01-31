WATCH: Road-rage driver caused A27 crash

Police have condemned a road rage driver who caused a three-vehicle crash when he stopped in the middle lane of the A27 during morning rush-hour.

CCTV from a bus involved in the crash showed the moment Lee Allwright, 29, slammed on his brakes to cause the collision on the Sussex section of the 70mph-limit road.

Traffic officers said someone could have been killed and that it was fortunate there were no passengers on board the bus at the time.

Allwright was seen in the footage aggressively overtaking a BMW X3 in his Peugeot 308 as they both joined the eastbound A27 near Shoreham at around 7.30am on November 27 2015.

The BMW driver flashed Allwright who then braked ahead, stopping in the middle lane. His sudden stoppage caused a Compass bus to hit the BMW, which then shunted Allwright’s car.

Allwright pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving and was given a two-year ban with extended retest, 200 hours community service and around £835 in fines and costs, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesman said Allwright, of West Street, Storrington, narrowly avoided a jail term.

Pc Jon Bennion-Jones, of the Arundel road policing unit, said: “This could have been much more serious and could have resulted in someone being injured or killed.

“Allwright’s actions show his total disregard for anyone else and how a moment of madness has cost him his licence.”