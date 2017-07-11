WATCH: Scooter rider jumps red light - and grabs woman's mobile

A moped-riding thief left a woman stunned and empty handed after speeding through a red light - to snatch her mobile phone.

A screen shot from the video

The shocked woman was talking on the handset when a scooter jumped a red light then sped passed as the rider grabbed the device and rode off.

After the snatching the distraught victim swore at the criminal as he left the scene.

Dashcam footage taken from a taxi showed the rider coming round the corner, close to the pavement and taking the phone without stopping.

The theft happened near Bloomsbury Street, central London, at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

Carmy Banin, who has driven a black cab in the capital for around 18 years, said he had seen this kind of theft many times before in London.

He said: "A moped ran the red light, he saw the lady on her phone and stole it, then just carried on driving through traffic.

"It was a dangerous manoeuvre as there were quite a few people around at that time of day.

"I was a little bit shocked, the poor girl was just standing there, I heard her swear as he rode off.

"As a black cab driver I've seen this before, but never captured it. I think this was just one of them on his own, there's normally two of them and the one on the back snatches it.

"But this time the guy put it in his backpack as he went away.

"This is the second time I've witnessed this first hand as opposed to after the event.

"I've seen it in Mayfair a couple of times, with bikes weaving through traffic. I've seen the aftermath a further three times in Berkeley Square and Piccadilly."

In May pictures of a moped gang were captured riding through central London armed with hammers snatching phones outside the BBC's Broadcasting House.