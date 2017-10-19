WATCH: Southsea Common and major roads closed after ‘firework explodes in bin’

Have your say

Southsea Common and major roads have been closed off by police this afternoon after reports of a firework exploding in a bin.

Parts of Clarence Parade, Osbourne Road, Palmerston Road and Avenue de Caen have been closed off.

An eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was walking by the common when she saw the firework going off.

She said: ‘Somebody from the council was dealing with rubbish in the bin, and then there was a big bang.

‘The guy had to take his shirt off and was rubbing his arms, I think he had been burned.

‘I told police it was just a firework, and that it flew into the sky.’

Police cordoning off an area next to Southsea Common. Picture: Ellie Bain/Twitter

Another eyewitness said that several police cars were parked near the roads and people were being moved from Southsea Common.

A cordon has been set up on the common.

Ellie Bain said: ‘People are being turned away, two sniffer dogs have been let loose.

‘It’s patrolling the area next to the pitch and putt.’

Picture: Ellie Bain/Twitter

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said police had received a report of a ‘minor explosion’.

She added: ‘Police were called at 12.40pm following an incident on Clarence Parade, Southsea.

‘Police are cordoning off Southsea Common. There will be road closures surrounding the common, including Palmerston Road and Clarendon Road.

‘Please avoid the area and take alternative routes. We will try and return the area to normal as quickly as possible.’