WATCH: Terror attack advice - the video police want you to share today

Hampshire Police have joined forces around the country in urging people to share a video giving advice on how to react in the event of a terrorist attack.

The advice film first published by the National Police Chiefs' Council last year is being reissued in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack.

Run Hide Tell

Hampshire Constabulary posted the video on their Facebook page, saying: 'The UK threat level has been raised to critical.

Together with our partners we are doing everything we can to prevent attacks and protect the public from harm.

'Here's some advice on how you can help us keep you safe - please share it.'