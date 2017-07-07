WATCH: Thugs armed with a crowbar raid Portsmouth snack joint

‘LOW-LIFE’ thugs used a crowbar to rip open the door of a snack bar before ransacking the business – escaping with just £10.

Thieves raided the Snack Wagon in Rodney Road, Milton, Portsmouth.

Mary Cummings, 38, co-owner of the Snack Wagon which was broken into earlier this week. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Two men, wearing hoodies and gloves, cased the snack van, with CCTV footage capturing them driving past in a black BMW several times before launching their attack.

One of the crooks, armed with a crowbar, battered CCTV cameras near the van before using the tool to wrench open the vehicle’s door.

The pair then proceeded to pilfer the newly-refurbished van, breaking into the till and stealing loose change before taking drinks from the fridge and scattering rubbish everywhere.

But a neighbouring business captured footage of the raid, which has been views on YouTube 11,000 times in 24 hours.

They’re low-life scum. I have got no time for them at all. They’re disgusting and I hope they’re caught Mary Cummings, co-owner of the Snack Wagon

Husband and wife duo Mary and Geoff Cummings – who took over the business two months ago – have since spoken out about the attack.

Frustrated Mary, 38, of Milton, said: ‘It’s disgusting. They’re low-life scum. I have got no time for them at all. They’re disgusting and I hope they’re caught.’

Police are investigating the crime.

Mary said since adding the CCTV footage – recording by a neighbouring business – online she had been overwhelmed by kind comments.

‘I was really, really shocked about all the comments and support we have been getting online,’ she said.

‘The whole thing has just been frustrating for us.

‘We’re trying to run our business – we have only just finished refurbishing the van and got our five star (food hygiene) rating.

‘So for this to happen is really annoying.’

The two attackers were both men. One wore a dark-coloured hoodie, the other had a grey hoodie on.

Hampshire Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to track down the two crooks.

A spokesman said: ‘Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a burger van on an industrial estate off Rodney Road, Milton.

‘The incident took place some time between 4am and 4.30am on Monday, July 3, when the door to the van was forced open.

‘Money, believed to be a small amount at this time, was stolen from inside. Enquiries are on-going.

‘Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170253406.’

Mary added she is now having to tighten security and expected to be forking out hundreds of pounds to repair the damage to her store.

She is urging anybody who recognised either men in the CCTV footage to contact police immediately.

‘This is the first time that I have done anything like this,’ she said.

‘It’s a really big deal for us. The place was popular anyway; the man who had it before did very well.

‘He was here for six years and he never had any break-ins.

‘So we just can’t believe something like this has happened to us in our first two months.’

Mary praised all her customers for their support in the wake of the theft.

The burglary is the latest in a string of raids on businesses across the city in recent weeks.

In May, three shops in Southsea were targeted.

Police at the time were investigating to see if the crimes were linked.