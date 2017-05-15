Search

WATCH: Wannacry - National Crime Agency advice in 60 seconds

Woman has underwear ripped off in terrifying Fratton sexual assault

0
Have your say

Here's our snapshot look at advice issued by the National Crime Agency after Wannacry ransomware hit computer systems.

The National Cyber Security Centre's latest technical guidance includes specific software patches to use that will prevent uninfected computers on your network from becoming infected with the "WannaCry" ransomware: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/ransomware-latest-ncsc-guidance
Additional in-depth technical guidance on how to protect your organisation from ransomware is also available from the NCSC at https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/protecting-your-organisation-ransomware and on the Microsoft website: http://www.microsoft.com/security/portal/threat/encyclopedia/Entry.aspx?Name=Ransom:Win32/WannaCrypt.

The Wannacry screenshot

The Wannacry screenshot

Back to the top of the page