WATCH: Wannacry - National Crime Agency advice in 60 seconds

Here's our snapshot look at advice issued by the National Crime Agency after Wannacry ransomware hit computer systems.

The National Cyber Security Centre's latest technical guidance includes specific software patches to use that will prevent uninfected computers on your network from becoming infected with the "WannaCry" ransomware: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/ransomware-latest-ncsc-guidance

Additional in-depth technical guidance on how to protect your organisation from ransomware is also available from the NCSC at https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/protecting-your-organisation-ransomware and on the Microsoft website: http://www.microsoft.com/security/portal/threat/encyclopedia/Entry.aspx?Name=Ransom:Win32/WannaCrypt.