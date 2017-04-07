Waterlooville dad died of multiple injuries following crash, inquest hears

A FATHER-of-two died in a ‘tragic accident’ after he was thrown from a car during a crash.

An inquest into the death of Simon Pallett heard how the 48-year-old was killed while working near Darwin on the Falkland Islands.

Simon was thrown from the vehicle and received major traumatic injuries. Coroner David Horsley

Mr Pallett, from Waterlooville, was a passenger in the car travelling towards the RAF base Mount Pleasant on April 2 last year where he was a sub-contractor.

The conclusion of an inquest held on the Falklands Islands by coroner Clare Faulds was read out in Portsmouth Coroner’s Court.

Coroner David Horsley told the court evidence suggested Mr Pallett had not been wearing a seat belt when the car was hit by what the passengers described as a ‘gust of wind’ causing it to overturn.

Mr Horsley said: ‘The speed limit for the road was 40mph but from the police report, they suggest from the evidence that the car was travelling nearer 70mph.

‘It is more likely than not the accident occurred due to the driver overreacting to a gust of wind which was gale force. Simon was thrown from the vehicle and received major traumatic injuries.’

Mr Pallett, of Sunnymead Drive, was flown to a hospital in Stanley but died later that evening.

A report by pathologist Brett Lockyer concluded the injuries fitted in with what witnesses had said and the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

Mr Horsley ruled the death an accident. He said: ‘On the basis of probabilities I must accept the version of the story I have heard from the Falkland Islands inquest.

‘My conclusion must agree that Simon has died due to a very tragic accident.’

The driver of the car had denied he was speeding while giving his evidence to the police. But Mr Horsley added: ‘Only the people in the vehicle, in particular the driver, really know if they were speeding. The evidence seems to suggest he was going too fast.’

A family statement said Mr Pallett was sorely missed by the family and his two sons.