Wedding ban woman speaks out over case

A WOMAN has spoken out after magistrates banned her from her ex’s wedding.

Carol Beamer, 58, was barred from her ex-husband John Beamer’s wedding at Holy Trinity Church, in Gosport last Saturday.

She had previously been convicted of harassment at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in January and given a restraining order.

It was last week amended to exclude her from the wedding and from contacting Mr Beamer’s bride Julie Poole.

Beamer, of Village Road, Gosport, said she had not been at the hearing last Wednesday as she was looking after her unwell sister and had not been told about the date.

Speaking to The News she said: ‘I phoned the vicar up to say why would you marry a twice-divorced atheist in church?’

She added: ‘This is absolute rubbish, I had no intentions of being any where near him.

‘I’m a 58-year-old respectable woman who has a respectable career.’

She said she did not tell the vicar Mr Beamer was not divorced.