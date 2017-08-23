West Sussex tourist arrested in Turkey after ‘trying to fly home with coins he found while snorkelling’

Have your say

A TOURIST from West Sussex has been arrested in Turkey after he reportedly attempted to fly home with coins he found while snorkelling.

Toby Robyns was detained at Bodrum airport on Friday on suspicion of ‘finding Turkish artefacts without notifying authorities’, The Sun said.

The 52-year-old father-of-five, from Southwick, discovered the 13 coins while snorkelling during a two-week holiday in Turgutreis and tried to take them home as a souvenir, the newspaper said.

He is reportedly being held at Milas prison while he waits to hear if he will be charged.

James Stoneham, a family friend, told the newspaper: ‘This was harmless fun on a holiday.

‘When he went to get his flight home they dragged him off and searched his hand luggage.’

A Foreign Office spokesman said: ‘We are assisting a British man following his arrest in Bodrum and remain in contact with his family and the Turkish authorities.’

Robyns’ wife, Heidi, a was reported to have flown home with the couple’s two sons.