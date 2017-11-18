‘Widespread abuse’ as police record 2,700 cases of historic sex crimes against children

CASES of historic sex offences against children have increased in the last four years, a charity has said.

Nearly 2,700 cases of non-recent sex abuse – where the crime took place more than a year before it is reported – have been recorded in Hampshire since 2013/14.

The NSPCC has warned of 60,000 cases nationally.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the child cruelty charity, said: ‘It’s clear that for far too long, many people who suffered horrendously as children felt they could not speak up, were not believed or did not know who to turn to.

‘Although these rising figures paint a worrying picture of widespread abuse, it is encouraging that so many are finally finding their voice in a climate today where they know they will be listened to and supported.’

Recorded non-recent sex offences against under 18s went from 377 in 2013/14, to 649 the following year, 794 in 2015/16 and 869 in 2016/17.

For support call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.