Woman, 18, spat at and racially abused in busy Portsmouth street

Holbrook Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was racially abused and spat at in Portsmouth.

The 18-year-old woman was waiting at a pedestrian crossing on Holbrook Road at about 3pm on March 25 when the incident happened.

The woman is of Bangladeshi origin.

Officers are looking to speak to a man seen in a small white or silver hatchback.

He is described as white and in his early 30s.

A police spokesperson said it was believed to be an isolated incident.

Call 101 with any information, quoting reference number 44170111996.

