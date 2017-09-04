Woman, 19, assaulted by would-be sex attacker

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman was assaulted by a would-be sex attacker in Gosport.

She was approached from behind and grabbed by the neck and arm, which caused her to fall to the floor.

Someone then grabbed at her clothing, tearing the front of her top and jeans before she was able to get up and run away.

The victim did not clearly see who assaulted her, but believes up to three people who were white and aged in their late teens were involved.

The victim was left with cuts and bruises to her face from the fall.

Investigating officer DC Gemma Tullett said: ‘This assault happened in daylight and the cycle paths in Gosport are well used, so I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

‘We’re investigating whether there are any links between this report and an attempted sexual assault in the alleyway that runs behind 2-12 Chantry Road in Gosport on Tuesday August 29. At the current time these are separate investigations.

‘The local Neighbourhood Policing Team is regularly patrolling the area around Leesland Park and any members of the public with concerns or information can speak to these officers in person.

‘I’d urge people to consider their personal safety when they are out and about. Stick to well-lit areas, especially at night and walk with friends where possible. Don’t advertise valuables when walking on your own or leave bags open.’

Police issued the following personal safety advice:

- If you’re walking alone stick to busy, well-lit areas and try to look confident.

- Keep valuables out of sight – don’t walk and talk on your mobile phone at the same time.

- Keep bags and rucksacks closed, zipped and buckled.

- If someone tries to take something from you it may be better to let them have it rather than try to defend yourself.

- If you decide to defend yourself remember that your attacker might be stronger than you – it is often better just to shout loudly and run away.

- When out walking or jogging and if listening to music, be aware that you might not be able to hear someone approaching.

- If you’re running at night. especially in areas that are not well lit, consider wearing reflective or bright clothing to ensure that motorists and other pedestrians can easily spot you.

Anyone who saw what happened should contact DC Tullett at Fratton police station by calling 101 and quoting 44170341958, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.