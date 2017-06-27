Woman assaulted while sitting in her car on A3

An angry driver assaulted a woman through the window of her car after an argument on the A3.

Police said the drivers of a red Nissan Micra and Silver Range Rover were involved in an argument on the northbound route by Ham Barn Roundabout near Petersfield, sometime between 11.30am and 11.50am on Monday.

This is a busy stretch of road and I have no doubt that other road users would have witnessed at least part of this incident. PC Michael Nol

Police said both cars came to a stop at the roundabout, before the Range Rover driver got out her vehicle and assaulted the Nissan driver through the window.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, suffered facial injuries.

The Range Rover driver has been described as white, thin, aged about 30, with blonde tied-back hair, tattoos on her upper chest and was wearing a strappy top.

PC Michael Nol, from the Havant Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This is a busy stretch of road and I have no doubt that other road users would have witnessed at least part of this incident.

‘I would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or the moments prior to the assault.

‘In addition, we would like to speak to anyone who can help us identify the driver of the Range Rover so we can speak to her about what happened.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Havant RPU on 101, quoting 44170243333, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.