MAGISTRATES have banned a woman from a pub.

Minnie-Mo Hunt, 21, of Holbeach Close, Wymering, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man.

She used a glass as a weapon at the Portsbridge pub in Portsmouth Road, Cosham, for a year.

Portsmouth magistrates handed her a 16-week prison sentence for 12 months.

Hunt must complete a four-month electronically-tagged curfew between the hours of 10pm and 6am.

She must pay £100 compensation to her victim.