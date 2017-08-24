Woman charged after three arrests made in Portsmouth anti-slavery operation

Have your say

A woman has been charged following a modern day slavery operation by police in Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Sorina Georgiana Ursa, aged 23, of Beecham Road in Fratton, has been charged with two counts of controlling prostitution for gain.

A picture of sexual paraphernalia in one of the properties visited by officers

She is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrate’s Court today.

Three others, a 26-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man have all been released from custody under investigation.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Jetski at one business and three addresses in Beecham Road and Powerscourt Road in Buckland and in Fawcett Road, Southsea.

Three women are being treated as victims and are being supported by specially trained officers.

One of them has been referred to the National Crime Agency as a victim using the national referral mechanism.

Pictures taken from the raids show a room filled with sexual paraphernalia on the walls.