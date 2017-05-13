Woman dies after being hit by a car in Portsmouth

A WOMAN has died after being hit by a car in Portsmouth.

The crash happened at around 12.30am on this morning.

Police say the 20-year-old victim from Fareham was walking down Lake Road, in Landport, when she was hit by a silver Skoda Octavia taxi.

She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification procedures are ongoing at this time.

Inspector Darren Ord said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward and speak to us.’

A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Witnesses should call 101 quoting 44170178909 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.