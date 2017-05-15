Woman has underwear ripped off in terrifying Fratton sexual assault

A hunt has been launched for a man who sexually assaulted a teenager in Portsmouth.

The attack happened between 2.45am and 3.25am yesterday morning. The 19-year-old victim was approached by a man who tried to talk to her.

She ignored him and continued walking. When she was in Bradford Road, Fratton, the man grabbed her and pulled her underpants, causing them to rip off. He then ran away with the underwear.

The man was white, aged between 20 and 23, skinny and with a skinny, pale face.

He was 5ft 11ins to 6ft and wore a black/dark blue zip-up hoodie with the hood up. He had a white t-shirt underneath. He was also wearing tracksuit bottoms which matched his top.

Detective Constable Peter Eamer said: “At this time we believe this was an isolated incident.

‘As always we would ask people to avoid walking alone at night. Keep to well lit areas and try to stay with friends.’

Witnesses can police on 101, quoting 44170178969.