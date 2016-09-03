Woman is banned from ex’s wedding in case she ruins it

A WOMAN convicted of harassing her ex-husband has been banned from his wedding over fears she will turn up and ruin the big day.

Carol Beamer was handed a restraining order in January after being found guilty of harassment when she bombarded her ex John Beamer with phone calls.

Now Mr Beamer, a senior NHS manager, has won a ban on her coming anywhere near the ceremony at Holy Trinity Church, Gosport today.

The News understands his ex-wife, 58, of Village Road, Alverstoke, has even called the church vicar claiming they are not divorced in a bid to scupper the wedding.

Mr Beamer, of St Edmund’s Road, implored magistrates to protect him and his fiancée Julie Poole and he has even hired private security.

Speaking during the hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Mr Beamer said: ‘There should be no reason for her to come into that area for any reason other than what she’s threatened to do.’

He had asked magistrates to ban her from his wedding two weeks ago but the court failed to send her a letter telling her of the upcoming case.

It meant the hearings were adjourned, leaving Mr Beamer and his upset fiancée worried they would not make changes to the restraining order in time.

At a previous adjourned hearing, magistrate Amanda Laing told Mr Beamer: ‘We’re very, sorry this has happened to you.

‘It’s embarrassing for all of us. I hope the wedding goes well for you.

‘We want your wedding to go well for you, particularly when you’ve gone through this dreadful time.’

In January, Carol Beamer was convicted of harassment between June 24 last year and August 18 last year.

She was handed a community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities. She was fined £125 with a £60 victim surcharge and £200 costs to pay.

A restraining order was imposed that banned her from contacting Mr Beamer for a year.

Now magistrates have amended the restraining order, banning her from contacting Mr Beamer’s bride-to-be and from entering Anglesey, Town and Christchurch wards between September 2 and September 4.

After the hearing Mr Beamer told The News: ‘It’s regrettable that I’ve had to take this action to ensure our day goes without a hitch, and yet again turning to the law for protection.’

Carol Beamer was not at the hearing on Wednesday.