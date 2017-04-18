Woman repeatedly caught sitting on wrong side of A27 bridge railings

A WOMAN caught repeatedly sitting on bridges and in the middle of a busy road has been warned to stop.

Debbie Laverton appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after motorists and pedestrians became concerned about her.

The 20-year-old was seen sitting on bridges, sitting in the middle of the road or on a roundabout on the A27 in Emsworth and Chichester.

Laverton, who has psychiatric problems, has previously done the same in Gosport.

Prosecutor Robert Harding said: ‘Whilst there have been quite a few offences they can be summaries as either sitting on a bridge, sitting on a roundabout or being in the middle of the road. On some occasions there are members of the public there. There are, again, a few offences whereby the defendant is in drink.’

Crimes she admitted were:

n Causing a public nuisance on the wrong side of the railings on the A27 bridge at Chichester on October 19.

n Causing a public nuisance again on the wrong side of the A27 bridge railings at Chichester on August 25.

n Wilful obstruction of a highway on July 28 on A259, Main Road, Southbourne, West Sussex.

n Causing a public nuisance by sitting precariously on the A27 bridge at Broad road, Chichester on August 23.

n Wilful obstruction of highway at A27 Emsworth Road, at Havant on September 23.

Laverton, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook, Funtington, was handed a 12-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation. She also admitted assaulting a PC.

Recorder Adam Feest QC said: ‘I very much hope that you will use the help that’s being offered to you and that you will stay away from, particularly the A27, and other roads as well.’