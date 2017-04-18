Search

Woman repeatedly caught sitting on wrong side of A27 bridge railings

The A27 near Chichester

The A27 near Chichester

CCTV of a car hitting a parked vehicle and pushing it into the George and Dragon pub in Buckland, Portsmouth

Crash ‘almost blew up’ Portsmouth pub says landlord

0
Have your say

A WOMAN caught repeatedly sitting on bridges and in the middle of a busy road has been warned to stop.

Debbie Laverton appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after motorists and pedestrians became concerned about her.

The 20-year-old was seen sitting on bridges, sitting in the middle of the road or on a roundabout on the A27 in Emsworth and Chichester.

Laverton, who has psychiatric problems, has previously done the same in Gosport.

Prosecutor Robert Harding said: ‘Whilst there have been quite a few offences they can be summaries as either sitting on a bridge, sitting on a roundabout or being in the middle of the road. On some occasions there are members of the public there. There are, again, a few offences whereby the defendant is in drink.’

Crimes she admitted were:

n Causing a public nuisance on the wrong side of the railings on the A27 bridge at Chichester on October 19.

n Causing a public nuisance again on the wrong side of the A27 bridge railings at Chichester on August 25.

n Wilful obstruction of a highway on July 28 on A259, Main Road, Southbourne, West Sussex.

n Causing a public nuisance by sitting precariously on the A27 bridge at Broad road, Chichester on August 23.

n Wilful obstruction of highway at A27 Emsworth Road, at Havant on September 23.

Laverton, of West Ashling Road, Hambrook, Funtington, was handed a 12-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation. She also admitted assaulting a PC.

Recorder Adam Feest QC said: ‘I very much hope that you will use the help that’s being offered to you and that you will stay away from, particularly the A27, and other roads as well.’

Back to the top of the page