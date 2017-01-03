Woman robbed as she waits for bus in Waterlooville

A woman was robbed as she waited at a bus stop.

Hampshire Police revealed today that the 32-year-old was waiting for a bus on Eagle Avenue at 8.45am on Sunday, January 1 when she was approached by a man who assaulted her and then stole her bag and jacket.

The man ran off. The woman chased him but he climbed over a wall and made off with a long green jacket with a hood from Primark and a black leather look handbag with a gold chain which contained a Samsung S7 in a lilac case, an Iphone 6 and three bank cards.

Police say the woman sustained minor bruising to her neck as a result of the man grabbing her.

The man is described as white, 6ft and very slim. He was wearing blue jeans and a red jacket with a hood.

Detective Constable Pete Bambury, said: ‘I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw the man running from the scene to come forward. The victim screamed as she was being robbed so there is a chance someone would have heard what happened. I would also like to speak to anyone who may have come across the stolen property.’

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Bambury at Fratton police station on 101 quoting 44170000550.