Woman shone laser pen at PC’s eyes, spat at council worker and harassed trans woman

A WOMAN who spat at a council worker, abused a police officer in a park and breached a restraining order has avoided being sent to jail.

Kirsty Horsted was banned from contacting her former friend, Sally Dixon, after being convicted of the transphobic harassment of Ms Dixon, a post-op transexual, on April 4.

But within two days, on April 6, Horsted was on the phone hurling abuse at Ms Dixon, who lives in Havant.

In one later call, on August 12, Horsted called her victim a ‘prostitute’ and other derogatory names, a court heard.

Horsted, 23, even called police on August 18 and falsely said Ms Dixon’s sister, Sheila, had been calling her with abusive messages.

Horsted had recorded and electronically altered her own abusive voice calls to the victim to make out she herself was the victim

But Portsmouth Crown Court heard the victim had recorded the calls and was able to prove this to police.

Meanwhile, in a park in Havant on July 29 last year, Horsted saw a PC patrolling,

She swore at him using homophobic language and shone a laser pen in his eyes.

Later she took to Facebook and posted three photos of faeces on his profile wall.

Judge Roger Hetherington said Horsted had also spat at a Havant Borough Council enforcement officer on September 7 after he kicked her bike and stamped on her mobile phone.

‘I find this a very difficult case because in many ways you richly deserve to receive immediate custody today,’ he said.

‘But I do take account of the fact that you have made progress and it’s the recent progress you’ve made that persuades me that it would be unjust to impose the suspended sentences.’

Instead he imposed another sentence of six months suspended for a year with a two-month curfew and 30 rehabilitation days. The restraining order was extended for a year.

Horsted, 23, of Middle Park Way, Havant, admitted three charges of breaching a restraining order, committing an act that tends to perverting the course of justice, using threatening, abusive words or behaviour to cause alarm, harassment or distress, and common assault.