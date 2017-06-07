Woman slapped and shoved at Hilsea splash pool

A WOMAN was slapped and racially abused while visiting a splash pool in Hilsea.

The mother was at Hilsea Splash Pool, near the lido, with her husband and four-year-old daughter when the assault happened.

The victim, 33, was racially abused, shoved and slapped after she asked another woman to stop her son upsetting the victim’s daughter.

It happened at around 2.40pm on Saturday, June 3.

The attacker was white, in her late 30s, had green/blue eyes and bleach-dyed hair. She was slightly overweight and wearing denim, knee-length shorts and a dark-blue vest top.

A police spokesman said: ‘This type of incident is not common at the splash pool. Fortunately, the victim was not hurt, however she was upset and distressed.

‘There were lots of families in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident and we are appealing for them to contact us.’

Call 101 quoting 44170209930.