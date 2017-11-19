Woman sprayed with unknown substance during burglary

A WOMAN was sprayed with an ‘unknown substance’ by a gang of raiders who targeted her Havant home.

Police are looking for witnesses to the aggravated burglary, that took place in Heywood Gardens.

The 46-year-old answered the door around 12.30pm on Friday, November 17. Four men pushed their way into the property.

They sprayed the victim was an unknown substance and then ransacked the flat.

Cash was stolen and the victim was left with cuts and bruises to her arms, face and body and discomfort from the substance sprayed at her.

Police say it does not appear the spray has had any long-term affect.

One of the burglars was white and looked tanned. He was around 5ft 4ins, medium build with dark eyes. He was clean shaven and had short dark bushy hair. He was wearing a dark jacket which was black at the front and brown colour on the arms. He spoke in a local accent.

The second man was white, around 5ft 9ins and skinny. He was clean shaven with grey/blue eyes and a skinny face. He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

Officers believe this was an isolated targeted incident. Police think the raid would have caused a disturbance locally and are asking anyone who witnessed it or has any information about what happened to contact them.

They are asked to call Detective Constable Sam Jones in the Eastern Investigation Team on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.