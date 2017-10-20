Woman taken to hospital after thug attacks her with a lump of wood in Portsmouth

Have your say

A WOMAN needed to have stitches in her head after a short teenager battered her with a piece of wood.

The attack took place in Lake Road, between 10.05pm and 10.25pm on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old victim had been walking in the street with a 43-year-old man when they were approached by a gang of young men.

Police say an altercation took place, which continued down the street until the couple reached the junction of Church Street and Alexandra Road.

The woman was then assaulted by one member of the group, who struck her with a piece of wood. She was taken to Queen Alexandra hospital for treatment to a head injury.

Police have described the attacker as:

• White

• Slim

• Aged between 15 and 18 years

• Around 5ft 5ins tall

• Short, dark brown hair with a fringe

• Dark coloured eyes

He was also described as wearing a blue jumper, dark grey jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Detective Constable Emily Dummer, from Fratton CID, said: ‘This incident took place along several roads in the Lake Road, Alexandra Road, Church Street and Charles Street area of Portsmouth.

‘As it occurred over a large area, we are hoping that local people in the surrounding areas may have seen what happened.

‘We also believe several cars passed through this area at this time as well. Did you see anything?’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170405909, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.