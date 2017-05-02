Woman told she faces no police action after Crookhorn shooting

A WOMAN arrested after a man was shot has been released with no further action.

Jamie Sibley, 34, was injured in the attack in Athena Avenue, in Crookhorn, on February 13.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent intensive reconstructive surgery but has since been released.

Six people were arrested after the 12.50am incident.

A 38-year-old woman from Havant arrested on suspicion of attempted murder now faces no action. Two Surrey men were previously released.

A man, 37, from Havant, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a woman, 31, from Waterlooville arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been released from bail but are under investigation.