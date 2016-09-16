Woman touched on the bottom by man in Waterlooville asking for the time

A WOMAN was touched on the bottom in Waterlooville by a man asking for the time.

Police are investigating the incident which happened between Chaffinch Green and Eagle Avenue, yesterday.

Shortly after 11.35pm, the woman, 32, was walking when she was approached from behind by a man she did not know.

He asked for the time and placed his hand on her bottom over her clothing. She ran off and was not otherwise harmed. She did not see him again.

The man was described as 5ft 8ins wearing a dark tracksuit with the hood up. He had a local accent.

Investigating officer PC Wayne Tommans-Porter said: ‘We carried out house-to-house enquiries this morning to see whether anyone else saw this man.

‘It was raining heavily at the time which may explain why he had his hood up.

‘We haven’t received any other similar reports in the area but I’m keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help us to establish the identity of the man the victim has described.’

Anyone with information should call PC Tommans-Porter at Fratton Police Station on 101, quoting 44160349410.