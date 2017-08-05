Search

Would-be car thief jailed

A MAN who tried to steal a car has been jailed.

Osman Rauf, 33, of Crescent Road, Dagenham, was convicted of attempted theft of a £6,000 Vauxhall Astra on August 24 last year in Waterlooville.

City magistrates jailed him for five months.