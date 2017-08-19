X-Box gamer told Gosport boy, 9, to search online for porn sites while playing Rocket League

A FATHER has warned parents of the dangers of online gaming after his nine-year-old son was asked to click on pornography websites by a fellow gamer.

Paul Kingswell was playing X-Box Live with his son and other players online when one told the young boy, via a headset, to type in the web address of an adult site into his tablet’s browser.

Paul Kingswell, 48, from Gosport Picture: Malcolm Wells (170815-7804)

After another gamer alerted Paul he snatched away the device before the website could load, and called police to report what happened.

But despite the ‘disgusting’ behaviour Paul said officers have not properly dealt with the incident apart from giving the man a warning.

Paul, from Gosport, said: ‘The man was someone who we had found online, we knew he was from Gosport but didn’t know him very well.

‘It’s just disgusting. What is that teaching my son, I don’t like to think what would have happened if he had seen that website.’

Paul, 48, also said he had received threats online from the man responsible since the incident was reported.

After posting about what happened on social media he said he received thousands of responses from concerned parents across the world.

Since he contacted police about the incident, which happened last week, he said he was told officers had spoken to the man but no further action had been taken.

He said: ‘Police ask us to report crimes but this doesn’t give me any confidence in them. If you can’t act against someone doing these disgusting things what is the world coming to?’

‘It doesn’t send the right message to people.

‘If I go out I won’t know who they are or what they look like. That’s how it makes you feel.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said the force was aware of the incident.

He added: ‘Officers received an allegation relating to threats being made following an incident which happened over Xbox Live on the evening of Thursday, August 10.

‘An investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has been carried out and enquiries are still on-going at this time to resolve the matter.’

Police have warned parents to keep computers and games consoles in family rooms where they can monitor activity.