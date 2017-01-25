You’re nicked! Two swans waddling on M27 are stopped by police

Drivers travelling on the M27 this morning were in a bit of a flap - after two swans managed to find their way onto the busy motorway.

Hampshire Police’s road team tweeted a picture of the two rogue birds, which had been causing problems eastbound between junctions 5 and 7.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were alerted to the disturbance after calls by passing motorists, and arrived at the scene shortly before 11am.

He added that the two swans had been safely removed from the road and returned to the River Hamble.