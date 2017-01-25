Young men charged with dangerous driving after Portsmouth teenager’s car crash death

Two men have been charged a year after a teenager died in a crash.

Luke Fletcher, 19, of Paulsgrove, died on January 24 last year after a crash late at night on January 23.

The crash happened on the B2177 at Southwick at the junction of Pitymoor Lane at 11.17pm.

Zax Ross-Harris, 22, of Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving unlicensed, and separately, while uninsured.

Danny Ross-Barringer, 25, Ludlow Road, Paulsgrove, has been charged with dangerous driving, and charged with aiding and abetting the following: causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving unlicensed and, separately, while uninsured.

Both are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 21.