Youngsters pick up gong from council

INSPIRATIONAL youngsters have been handed an award for working with police.

Hampshire’s Youth Commission has been recognised in the British Youth Council Awards.

Together they won the Inspiring Award. The group was set up by the officer for the police and crime commissioner in Hampshire.

The commissioner, Michael Lane, said: ‘I’m very proud of my Youth Commission, the members of which work very hard to engage with young people on topical issues, such as substance misuse and cyber safety, to seek the views of young people and to share information and advice to enable young people to make informed choices and stay safe.

‘They thoroughly deserve this award and I am particularly pleased that the recognition is coming from their peers.’

Megan Probert, a member, said: ‘We, as a youth commission, all feel extremely gratified and honoured to be selected as the winners of this award. We volunteer for this work because we strive to inspire, help and support everyone and aim to make a difference to our communities and the lives of others.’

The group has worked on cyber safety among other projects.