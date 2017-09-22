Youths armed with lump hammer go on spree wrecking plants

Have your say

A GROUP of up to eight youths went on a spree of ‘wanton vandalism’ wrecking city council plants.

Between six and eight young people – who were aged from 12-13 – were seen destroying the planters in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, at about 7.35pm on Thursday.

One of the youths had a lump hammer, which has been recovered.

Sgt Rob Sutton said officers are hoping to identify them from CCTV.

He said: ‘It’s just wanton vandalism.

‘The council have invested the money to make the place look nice to help the shopping experience in Allaway Avenue and the local youths have come and absolutely trashed it. It’s not acceptable.

Call police on 101 quoting 44170366701.