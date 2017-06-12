Crowds enjoy live music and acts at Waterlooville festival

UKULELES, a samba band, dancers and singers were just some of the music on offer as a week-long festival kicked off.

Waterlooville Music Festival started on Saturday with hundreds of people flocking to the precinct and St George’s Church to see the performances.

In its 12th year, the annual event celebrates artists and groups in the area, from the Cowplain Ukulele Players, Urban Vocal Group, Band of Hampshire Constabulary and many others.

One of the performers on Saturday was Waterlooville dance group Classique.

Dance teacher Ellis Bryant said: ‘We offer to do the festival every year. It is great for the girls to be able to perform in front of an audience and show off their dancing.

‘They always have a good time and we love doing it.’

Jon Hardcastle on guitar Pictures: Habibur Rahma

As well as the music, there was a fair in the church grounds.

John and Lucy Davies took daughters Maddison and Layla to the festival.

Lucy, from Pubrook, said: ‘This is the second year we’ve been and the girls love it.

‘There is so much variety, which makes this festival so amazing.’

Maddison, nine, added: ‘I liked the bands and the people with the big, loud drums.’

Mum and son Jacqui and Ben Searle are part of the Big Noise Community Samba Band. Jacqui said: ‘We love performing at the festival.

‘The atmosphere is great and lots of young people are involved, which is good.’

The festival runs until Saturday with 4,500 people expected to attend the range of concerts. For details on performances, visit waterloovillemusicfestival.org.uk.

The Maritime Brass Ensemble playing in the town square.

Chris and Dielle Wood enjoying the show