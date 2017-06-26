Crowds flock to popular summer carnivals at Paulsgrove and Leigh Park

A BIT of early rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of families on Saturday as two of the area’s biggest carnivals attracted large crowds.

Circus performers were the main attraction at the 32nd annual Paulsgrove carnival as visitors queued for a masterclass in unicycle riding, juggling and other challenging acts.

Children from the Victory Primary School in Paulsgrove took this year’s parade title for their ‘play’-themed float, which featured a range of sporting activities.

David Horne, chairman of organisers Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival Association, said: ‘Luckily the rain held off and this year’s parade went really well.

‘The circus acts were very popular, we had a queue of kids waiting to have a go with various bits of equipment.’

Also on offer for visitors were funfair rides, stalls, including ones giving residents a chance to find out more about what’s going on in their community.

The Leigh Park carnival was also held on Saturday, with this year’s event in Park Parade and the Greywell Shopping Centre.

Carrying on from previous themes such as the wild west, the carnival was based around popular musicals.

There were singing performances from famous shows such as My Fair Lady, while there were imaginative fancy dress entries based on the likes of the Lion King.

Committee treasurer and Battins councillor Faith Ponsonby said this year’s carnival provided ‘some brilliant entertainment’.

She added: ‘We had a couple of singers making their debuts here and they were fantastic.

‘Unfortunately we did not have many stalls this year but the ones we had did very well.

‘We had some children’s rides and a full entertainment programme. It was lovely to see everyone having fun.’

She added that more people would be needed to help organise next year’s carnival and encouraged any potential helpers to get in touch.

