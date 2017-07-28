Cuttlefish mural to be unveiled at Portsmouth museum for marine week

Have your say

A COLOURFUL painting of marine life has taken over a wall at a museum.

Artist ATM has painted a mural of a cuttlefish on one of the buildings at the City Museum in Portsmouth.

The artwork is being unveiled tomorrow at 11am and celebrates the start of National Marine Week.

ATM is well-known for his wildlife street art, but this is his first marine portrait and took three days to complete.

The cuttlefish visits the Solent every year to breed and their bodies shimmer and pulse with striking patterns.

Tim Ferrero, marine specialist at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said: ‘It’s fantastic to be hosting this mural to launch National Marine Week.

‘Despite being a city with a rich seafaring heritage, many people don’t know about the amazing sea life on our doorstep. This mural brings the secrets of our Solent’s wildlife right into the heart of the city.’

The start of National Marine Week is being marked by free marine-themed events at the museum, on Museum Road, tomorrow.