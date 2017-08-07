Cyclist rides 100 miles for brain charity

A CYCLIST from Fareham completed a gruelling 100-mile cycle ride to raise funds for brain tumour research.

Simon Tier, who was among 24 cyclists riding for the charity in the Prudential RideLondon event, raised over £500.

He said: ‘It was a great event. It was a tough race for me, as I think I overdid the amount of cycling in advance, but it has been fantastic to raise funds for the charity.’

Tim Green, community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: ‘We are extremely grateful to Simon and to all our riders for their support.’