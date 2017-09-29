Da Vinci Robot: How you can help

FROM golf days and coffee mornings to walks and garden parties, a range of events has been raising money for the Rocky Appeal.

Based at Queen Alexandra Hospital, the appeal is raising money for the hi-tech surgical Da Vinci robot.

Spearheaded by Mick Lyons, the appeal has just £350,000 of the £2.4m total left to raise to keep the system at QA.

Mick said: ‘Over the last few years we have had hundreds of people help us raise money for the Da Vinci robot.

‘If it wasn’t for them, we would not have raised as much as we have. We have patients, their families and people who want the robot remain at QA Hospital all donating.’

One of the ways the Rocky Appeal gets donations is through the Boats of Bounty board. On the ground floor of QA, in Cosham, the board has bronze, silver and gold plaques showing people who have made donations and their reasons why.

Mick added: ‘Raising this money is so important. Every pound helps and we want to reach that total.’

To make a donation call (023) 9228 6487.