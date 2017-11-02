Dangerous dirt bikers caught on dashcam footage

DIRT bikers were caught on dashcam footage with one pulling a wheelie through traffic lights in Havant.
Police are now trying to track down the riders following the incident in High Street on Sunday at 3.30pm.
The three – who police say were all wearing light-coloured tracksuits – were also seen doing a wheelie on the Langstone roundabout.
Two of the riders were wearing helmets while one was wore a Halloween mask. One of the bikes was carrying a passenger wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44170420658.