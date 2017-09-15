Date for grand opening of charity centre revealed

A CHARITY that works with children with ADHD has announced the date that it will be opening its new centre.
Gosport-based Marvels and Meltdowns will be taking over new site in Mill Lane on Saturday, September 23.
Shandrika Day said: ‘There will be refreshments, face painting by the fabulous Julia, lots of space for the kids to explore and a chance for you to see what will be available at our new centre.
‘We are very excited to open our new centre and hope that the children really like it – the centre looks beautiful and we just cannot wait to get started.’
For more information about the charity and the work it does, go to marvelsandmeltdowns.org.uk.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.