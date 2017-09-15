Date for grand opening of charity centre revealed

A CHARITY that works with children with ADHD has announced the date that it will be opening its new centre.

Gosport-based Marvels and Meltdowns will be taking over new site in Mill Lane on Saturday, September 23.

Shandrika Day said: ‘There will be refreshments, face painting by the fabulous Julia, lots of space for the kids to explore and a chance for you to see what will be available at our new centre.

‘We are very excited to open our new centre and hope that the children really like it – the centre looks beautiful and we just cannot wait to get started.’

For more information about the charity and the work it does, go to marvelsandmeltdowns.org.uk.