Date is set for Older Person’s Forum AGM

THE Gosport Older Person’s Forum has announced that its annual general meeting will be taking place next month.

On Thursday, October 5 at 10.15am, the group will meet in Gosport Town Hall, and will be joined by Gosport Borough Council’s chief executive David Williams.

Edith Kinghorn from the Older Person’s Forum said: ‘We are lucky to have David Williams to bring us up to date with local plans.

‘If you have any questions you would like to put forward at the AGM, please let us have them in advance if you can. Please come along to support us.’