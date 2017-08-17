Daughter urges city walkers to unite against Alzheimer’s

Have your say

THOUSANDS have been urged to unite for a city walk against Alzheimer’s.

A Waterlooville woman whose mum has vascular dementia is calling for local people to take part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s Portsmouth Memory Walk.

Maddie Humphrey, 49, has seen her parent’s lives transformed since her mum was diagnosed with dementia.

She said: ‘My mother has recently been diagnosed with vascular dementia and it has been really difficult to get any help.

‘She has gone downhill really quickly.

‘I’m looking forward to being alongside other people who have been or are going through similar situations.’

A total of 1,694 supporters have already registered to take part in the event, which will take place on Sunday, September 24 at Castle Field.

More than 2,240 people in Portsmouth are living with dementia and last year’s event – attended by 2,653 people – raised more than £228,000 to help those living with the condition.

Lucie Debenham, Alzheimer’s Society services manager for Portsmouth and surrounding areas, said: ‘Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer.

‘We are calling on family, friends – and furry four-legged supporters – to unite against dementia this autumn.’

To sponsor Maddie in her own walk, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/mw236999.

Or to get involved yourself, go to memorywalk.org.uk/.