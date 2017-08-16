David Tennant and Timothy West part of celebrity line-up for fundraiser for Fareham charity

CELEBRITIES will be part of a concert raising money for charity.

Television and film personalities David Tennant, Timothy West, Hugh Bonneville and Olivia Colman are already confirmed readers for the event at Winchester Cathedral.

Renowned soprano Claire Rutter will also be performing at the fundraiser which is raising money for Breast Cancer Haven, in Titchfield, and the Murray Parish Trust.

The Breast Cancer Haven, at The Square, supports women who have been diagnosed with the condition. It opened in 2015 while the Murray Parish Trust supports the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton General.

The musical and theatrical concert will be finalised over the summer but the event will have a variety of festive performances. The event is on December 7 and there are 600 tickets available which go on sale next month.

To register an interest or to get involved email Sally Hillyear at sally.hillyear@breastcancerhaven.org.uk.