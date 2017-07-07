Dedicated service for child sex abuse victims in Hampshire is launched

A NEW service has been launched in Hampshire for victims of child sex abuse, exploitation and female genital mutilation (FGM).

The service, called Frankie Workers, has been inspired by Frankie – a survivor of child sex abuse who was left traumatised by a family friend.

Frankie says she was not offered trauma support and was eventually sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

This service aims to prevent trauma developing into poor mental health.

For the next three years, Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane is putting £100,000 a year into the service, with clinical commissioning groups contributing £117,406 per year.

The Hampshire Frankie Workers will be provided by YPI Counselling, a Basingstoke-based charity specialising in counselling for young people, and will work closely with Hampshire County Council’s children’s services.

Evidence suggests that more than half of adult survivors of child sexual abuse felt they needed more counselling than was offered to them and that waiting lists were too long.

Mr Lane said: ‘The Frankie Workers scheme is an innovative joint venture.

‘It addresses the strategic threat of child sexual exploitation and it cares for the most vulnerable victims and survivors of crime within our communities.

‘We owe it to these children to ensure they get the best possible continuous support, where they live and when they most need it, and the Frankie Workers aim to deliver exactly that.

‘It is an inspiring example of partnership working beyond policing to keep us all safer and for people to realise their life opportunities.’